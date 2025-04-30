Ninja-Kid II (1987, Arcade)

Ninja-Kid II (known as Rad Action or JT 104 in North America and Ninja-Kun - Ashura no Shou ("The Ashura chapter") in Japan) is a platformer developed by UPL. It was published by World Games and United Amusements in the US and by UPL in Japan and Europe. It was also ported to MSX and NES.



The game enhances the concept of its predecessor. While you needed to kill all enemies in the stage to complete a level in the first game, now some levels require you simply to reach the exit, while enemies will respawn if you come to the same place in a level again. Ninja-kun/ Ninja-Kid can now use different weapons, not only shurikens, but they are usually limited in use. Levels can now also scroll to the left and right.

