BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ninja-Kid II (1987, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 4 months ago

Ninja-Kid II (known as Rad Action or JT 104 in North America and Ninja-Kun - Ashura no Shou ("The Ashura chapter") in Japan) is a platformer developed by UPL. It was published by World Games and United Amusements in the US and by UPL in Japan and Europe. It was also ported to MSX and NES.

The game enhances the concept of its predecessor. While you needed to kill all enemies in the stage to complete a level in the first game, now some levels require you simply to reach the exit, while enemies will respawn if you come to the same place in a level again. Ninja-kun/ Ninja-Kid can now use different weapons, not only shurikens, but they are usually limited in use. Levels can now also scroll to the left and right.

Keywords
platformerarcade gameworld gamesuplninja-kun
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy