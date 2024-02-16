The CIA's Russia Hoax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spy Game Exposed
* Part 3 of the investigation into how the CIA framed DJT just dropped — and it changes everything.
* Obama’s CIA sparked the Russia hoax.
* They knew Putin favored Hillary Clinton in 2016, but hid it from the public.
* Foreign allies spied on the Trump team.
* These are two separate intelligence scandals.
READ:
◦ U.S. Government Is Hiding Documents That Incriminate Intelligence Community For Illegal Spying & Election Interference
◦ CIA “Cooked The Intelligence” To Hide That Russia Favored Clinton, Not Trump In 2016
◦ CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (15 February 2024)