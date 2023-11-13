Jeep CEO Shocking WARNING To All EV Car Makers, ELECTRIC VEHICLES ARE A SCAM!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EVs are here to destroy the middle class. Jeep & Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares has a shocking warning to all EV car makers & customers. Electric cars will never be cheap and the middle class won't be able to buy an EV for a long time. He believes that banning combustion cars is a terrible idea, and going fully electric simply doesn't make sense.