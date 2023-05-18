Zelensky Blacks-Out Jesus on Icon - Offends Pope Francis and Christians!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Taylor Marshall
Streamed live May 17, 2023
President of Ukraine Zelensky gave to Pope Francis an icon of the Mother of God with the Child Jesus. According to Zelenskyy, this should mean the loss of Ukrainian children in the conflict. According to Italian journalists, the behavior of the Ukrainian leader and the gifts presented could indicate the failure of negotiations between him and the pope.e Q&A.
