MY BABY SHOWER VLOG!! 👶🏼

A baby shower is a joyful celebration held to honor expectant parents and welcome their upcoming baby. It typically involves family and friends gathering to share good wishes, play themed games, and shower the parents-to-be with gifts and support. Decorations often feature soft pastel colors or themes inspired by babies, such as animals, clouds, or toys. This heartwarming event is a chance to create cherished memories and prepare the parents for their new journey into parenthood.