Tripoli rocked by heavy gunfire as clashes renew overnight
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
1314 followers
0
25 views • 4 months ago

Tripoli rocked by heavy gunfire as clashes renew overnight – Sputnik correspondent

Armed clashes erupted overnight in several districts of the Libyan capital, with explosions and heavy gunfire reported in Ain Zara and Salah al-Din, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Panic spread as residents fled parts of the city amid growing fears of wider escalation. No official statement has yet been issued by security authorities regarding the cause of the renewed violence.

Footage from social media

Adding: 

Dozens of inmates escape from al-Judaida prison in Tripoli amid armed clashes — Judicial Police

Most were convicted of serious crimes, Tripoli’s Judicial Police said in a statement.

Fire erupts at Anti-Illegal Immigration Department HQ in Tripoli’s Tariq al-Sikka — local media

Clashes spread to Jannat al-Aref area near Tripoli’s Prime Minister’s Office on Tariq al-Sikka – local media

Adding: 

United Nations calls for immediate ceasefire in Tripoli

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) expressed "deep concern" Wednesday morning over escalating violence (https://t.me/SputnikInt/85046) in densely populated residential areas of Tripoli for the second night in a row, warning that civilian lives are at risk.

The mission urged all parties to prioritize the protection of civilians and engage without delay in "serious and constructive dialogue" to resolve their differences peacefully.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
