Congrats to the Misogynists! Y'all are WINNING! -- Trans Rights are 'Human' Rights!!

A big shout out to the misogynists out there, congratulations you are winning, from punching and holding Ransom Kentucky swimmer, Riley Gaines, to calling people bigots if they don't want to undressed in front of a woman with a penis, you are destroying everything beautiful about females, and doing so successfully.
