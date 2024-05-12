© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hezbollah Destroys $16 - $21 Million Iron Dome Component with a $5,000 Drone
After the failure of the Iron Dome and enemy Israeli F-15 aircraft to intercept the drones that targeted the Kfar Ladi colony two days ago, today, a new failure was recorded of an F-16 aircraft intercepting a strike drone sent by Hezbollah across the border, and it exploded at the Israeli Beit Hillal base.
If confirmed, Israel scrambled a $45 million jet with a $30,000 operational cost per hour, possibly failed to engage the target with a $20,000 air to air missile & lead to the destruction of a $16 million iron dome radar (or launcher, $21 millions) all this with a $5,000 drone.
Video 1: Hezbollah drone
Video 2: Israeli warplanes trying to intercept & firing flares.
Video 3: [unconfirmed] Alleged impact on the Iron Dome.
