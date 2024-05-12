BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hezbollah Destroys $16 - $21 Million Iron Dome Component with a $5,000 Drone
CreeperStatus
CreeperStatus
153 views • 12 months ago

Hezbollah Destroys $16 - $21 Million Iron Dome Component with a $5,000 Drone


After the failure of the Iron Dome and enemy Israeli F-15 aircraft to intercept the drones that targeted the Kfar Ladi colony two days ago, today, a new failure was recorded of an F-16 aircraft intercepting a strike drone sent by Hezbollah across the border, and it exploded at the Israeli Beit Hillal base.


If confirmed, Israel scrambled a $45 million jet with a $30,000 operational cost per hour, possibly failed to engage the target with a $20,000 air to air missile & lead to the destruction of a $16 million iron dome radar (or launcher, $21 millions) all this with a $5,000 drone.


Video 1: Hezbollah drone

Video 2: Israeli warplanes trying to intercept & firing flares.

Video 3: [unconfirmed] Alleged impact on the Iron Dome.


BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Gaza, Hezbollah, Israel, F16, Jews, Iron Dome, failure, drone,

