Monopoly - Who Owns The World?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This incredibly eye-opening documentary by Tim Gielen reveals something astonishing: the majority of our world is owned by the very same group of people. Because of this they can control the entire world and impose their agenda on all of humanity. This is the time to expose them and decide what we can do about it.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/