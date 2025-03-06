415) "O dinheiro não importa mais quando se pode controlar as pessoas" – Dr. Jack Kruse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fonte – Psinergy channel; Março 04, 2025.
Psinergists Update -3-4-2025: https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.91A95152-7A48-4B76-8CFB-CFCD87659B8E:9
How DARPA Uses EMF to Control Your Mind - Dr. Jack Kruse
"I don't want any bitcoiner to remember their seed phrases, ever again.": https://x.com/TFTC21/status/1896963370651402591
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal