IRS ATTACK COMING SOON

What is happening
258 views • 02/24/2024

First published at 00:19 UTC on January 30th, 2024.


Unsafe_Space

Harry Vox - Unsafe Space


The plan of the Jewish saboteurs of our society is to use the pieces of their system of control to steal the last remaining assets (homes, land, businesses, money, etc) to use their new AI algorithms to mine all of the data that the deep state already has stored of your texts and emails for anything that even slightly is a finable offense and then expos facto impose massive fines and penalties that surpass the value of your personal holdings and thus enter you into their system of dependency and ultimately extermination. This is the plan, 100%.

irsjewstaxesharry voxharry vox - unsafe spaceattack coming soon
