© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PURDUE East Palestine Ohio Testing Results of Train Derailment & Chemical Spill and Chemical Fires
Water UCI @wateruci5738https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JftsJ_H3xc
Speaking of Water: Rapid Response to the Norfolk Southern Chemical Spill and Chemical Fires in OH
https://socialecology.uci.edu/event/rapid-response-norfolk-southern-chemical-spill-and-chemical-fires-east-palestine-ohio
https://engineering.purdue.edu/PlumbingSafety/project/OH-chemical-spill