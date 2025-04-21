BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Horror of Nanotoxins and Heavy Metal Poisons Found in Human Blood - Caroline Mansfield
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
161 views • 4 months ago

Heavy metals and other deadly toxins may be the biggest health threat we face today explains Caroline Mansfield, an extremely experienced naturopath and live blood and research analyst. After seeing disturbing anomalies in blood samples from COVID vaccine recipients, she did in-depth research, uncovering a pandemic of nanotoxins, heavy metals, and forever chemicals in the blood of the vaccinated. She has helped develop MasterPeace, a well-tested product aimed at assisting detox with using negatively charged zeolite, which attaches to the positively charged toxins and flushes them out of the body. Caroline believes that the most dangerous source of these toxins is vaccines, followed by EMF radiation, and humanity’s addiction to electronics.



TAKEAWAYS


Lots of toxic environmental factors are contributing to a deluge of toxicity in human blood


Nano-particulates can be breathed in through our mouths and absorbed through our pores


Consistency is the key to maintaining a proper health balance


It takes only four months for new red blood cells to be regenerated



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Order MasterPeace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Death of Dr. Stefan Moellhausen: https://bit.ly/3EuwkIA

Graphene Oxide video: https://bit.ly/3YBP7IO


🔗 CONNECT WITH CAROLINE MANSFIELD

Website: https://www.carolinemansfield.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CarolineMansfieldcom/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/naturalhealthlondon


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT

MasterPeace (get discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
chemicalsemf radiationtoxinsheavy metalsvaccinedetoxzeolitebloodcovidtina griffincaroline mansfieldnanotoxins
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy