Iran Releases Proof Israel Is Planning 'False Flag' to Spark WW3
Exposing Vaccines
528 views • 2 months ago

A chilling new report suppressed by the mainstream media, reveals that Israel may be plotting a catastrophic false flag attack on American soil, eerily reminiscent of 9/11. The motive? To drag the U.S. into another series of forever wars in the Middle East this time, starting with Iran.

According to news from Tehran, Israel's Mossad spy agency was hacked just days before Netanyahu launched strikes on Iranian targets. The files uncovered? Nothing short of apocalyptic.

Among them: blueprints for cyber warfare, targeted assassinations, blackmail material, and even the unthinkable, the Samson Option, Israel's doomsday doctrine to blow up the entire world with a nuclear holocaust if their own survival is ever threatened.




Keywords
iranfalse flagreportusisraelmiddle east911ww3zionismworld war 3mainstream medianetanyahumossaddoomsdaycatastrophicfalse flag attackinside jobnuclear holocaustplottingforever warsamerican soilsamson option
