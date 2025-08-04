🚨CDC’s Vaccine Secret Exposed: Doctor’s Study Gets Him Censored, medical license suspended

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 CDC’S VACCINE SECRET EXPOSED: Doctor’s study gets him CENSORED
Dr. Paul Thomas says the CDC has never compared full vaccine schedules with partial or no vaccinations.
His 10-year real-world study of over 4,000 children allegedly found higher rates of infections, ADHD, eczema, and anemia among the vaccinated.
☹️ Five days after publication, his medical license was suspended.