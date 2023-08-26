It's Time To Fix This Crazy World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
People are struggling to get by each day, waiting for promises made of better times ahead to be realized... the realization is here that we have been lied to by everyone since we were born ... enough of the promises ... now it's time to take action and fix this crazy world before we all go insane...activate NESARA / GESARA and lets get the ball rolling to better times ahead...