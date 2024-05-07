Israeli Tank at Rafah Crossing Destroying the Entrance GAZA Monument and replace Flag with Zion of Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not shown in this video. Observers report that Israeli Army soldiers have removed the Palestinian Flags from the Rafah Border crossing between Egypt and the Hamas-ruled southern Gaza Strip and threw it on the street's floor
Instead of the Pan-Arab flag of Palestine, now the Flag of Zion of Israel has been raised there