Your car Should be a part of your person - finding a brand and level of luxury that fits you matters

While taking a look a BUICK and why I liked it best once we mull over how cars fit us, how they make us look better or define some of our character. More about my cars but a start on an important topic. After that a Rant on how BAD this years election coverage was - and how its time to stop using clips from the left that end up giving them time and space.