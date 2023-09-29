THESE are the parts of the government Glenn would LOVE to SHUT DOWN

Glenn Beck





The United States is once again on the verge of a government shutdown, but should Congress cave and pass a continuing resolution to spend a lot more money and save us all ... or do we not need saving? Glenn reviews what would actually happen under a government shutdown and which agencies we should probably shut down anyways. Maybe we need "15 Days to Slow the Spending."





