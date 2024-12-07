BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Half Life 2 20th anniversary with developer commentary pt. 4
EntropyDefiantGaming
EntropyDefiantGaming
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 6 months ago

Alas, 'tis the last we shall see of the wondrous airboat.  But ne'er fear, for there is a replacement, which is even more iconic to the game: the gravity gun!  The zero-point energy field manipulator truly is a wondrous thing, and unlike the airboat (and the awesome gun it's now equipped with) will be with us the rest of the game.  Join Gordon Freeman as he enters Black Mesa East--and then Ravenholm, a location that's probably even scarier than its name sounds.

Keywords
1984dystopiagamingfirst person shooter200420th anniversarydeveloper commentaryhalf-life 2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy