This Should Piss Every American Off!
Beautifulhorizons2
Beautifulhorizons2
73 followers
1
311 views • 02/15/2023

An old man rancher sits in jail, separated from his wife, unable to even communicate with her, after defending his property, himself & his wife from uncertain fate when a criminal illegal alien walked into his life & pulled an AK-47 on him due to the AzGOP approved Sanctuary Corridors in Pima County, Arizona.

This man isn't guilty, the government "officials" are. Both Democrats & Republicans profit nicely off the wide open Wall Sasabe, Arizona, innocent Americans pay the price. That's why both parties try so hard to shut Veterans On Patrol down. 😉

Arizona Rancher Held on $1 Million Bond Fired Warning Shots After an Armed Group of Men “Pointed an AK-47 Right at Him”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/arizona-rancher-held-1-million-bond-fired-warning-shots-armed-group-men-pointed-ak-47-right/


arizonain americaborder invasionpima countywar on americanssasabegeorge allen kellytax payer funded sanctuary corridorscriminal aliens with ak47s1 million dollar bondazgop sanctuary corridorsus government war on americansarizona rancherinnocent victim of arizona gop sanctuary corridors arrestednot allowed to talk to wife
