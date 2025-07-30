Feminist destroyed by VAXX induced BREAST CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kristin Raworth – X Posts (chronological)
1. 24 Apr 2021 – 15:29
Got ‘er done!!!! Thanks pre existing condition you finally did me a solid 💜
#vaccinated
https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1386050634909843458
2. 21 Dec 2021 – 15:26 (from Edmonton, AB)
Booked my booster and I am soooooo happy
https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1473434755668398081
3. 7 Jan 2024 – 22:09
I’ve thought and thought about how to say this.
I have breast cancer.
I’m fucking terrified. …
https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1744239914458485069
4. 17 Feb 2024 – 15:33
Weird thing they never tell you about having a lumpectomy is that you are actually MORE lumpy after the surgery …
https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1758998085345362267
5. 15 May 2024 – 07:11
It’s been a long road. Diagnosed with breast cancer in December, surgery in February … I beat this thing and I’m cancer free.
https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1790746843552285167
----------
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/