Folkhemskidnappade Abbas auschwitzas snart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rädda Abbas
Mölndals sjukhus, Psykiatrin, Avdelning 242
ABBAS ABDUL WAHAB nås per 0732531565
ABBAS FOLKHEMSMÖRDAS SNARThttps://www.brighteon.com/72e4762d-7a14-4386-b7d0-ef07131f1118https://www.bitchute.com/video/fh0Kgvpf4EsY/
https://rumble.com/v2wtihw-abbas-folkhemsmrdas-snart.html
https://swebbtube.se/w/nVD2YthgvaRN5JkJD5JrvB