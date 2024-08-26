BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News August 26, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
148 views • 8 months ago

Aug 26, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


Telegram breaks its silence on the arrest of CEO Pavel Durov in France, calling the accusations against him 'absurd'. We speak exclusively to his former press secretary and close friend. Protests erupt in Burkina Faso against Ukraine's assistance to militant groups in West Africa. As Ukraine's Kursk incursion grinds to a halt RT visits a front-line town, which has come under repeated fire by Kiev's forces. For the first time in 25 years a polio infection has been detected in Gaza. In an exclusive interview with RT, UNICEF's regional head says the wider Middle East is now at risk.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
