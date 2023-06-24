© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This was posted just before midnight US time.
Evgeny Prigozhin from the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov-on-Don announced the control of the headquarters building by Russian volunteers from the Wagner Group, as well as taking control of the airfield in order to prevent the take-off of combat aircraft, but this does not interfere with logistics and sanitary boards
⚡️Prigozhin said he would not lay down his arms and would not obey the demand of Putin, the FSB or anyone else. Now this is a rebellion without any if and but.