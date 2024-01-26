Political Idolatry Like Never Seen Before Coming From Those Who Should Know Better

It really is astounding to me to look around and see how the political idolatry has grown, and I'm not talking about that which takes place among the lawless who worship the state openly, but among those who profess to following the Lord Jesus Christ and yet, they continue to support and get behind Donald Trump. In this episode, we'll take a look at the latest idolatry of Trump and look to what Scripture says is the right remedy.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1

