Shadowbanning and Controlled Distribution Mike Martin discusses his ongoing struggles with shadowbanning on platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Despite 65,300 subscribers on YouTube, the channel experiences long periods without growth, followed by sudden algorithmic unlocks that generate thousands of subscribers, only to be locked down again. Analyzing Platform Freedom YouTube: Algorithmic control throttles reach, suppressing content regardless of relevance or quality. Facebook: Even with 143,000 followers, posts and videos garner minimal traction due to platform limitations. Rumble: Growth is limited unless labeled a "Rumble Hero," a status that prioritizes content visibility. Brighton (Brighteon): Praised as the most open freedom-of-speech platform, where content visibility depends solely on user searches and interest. Censorship and Content Suppression Content from years ago is being flagged retroactively, such as videos from 2014 labeled as medical misinformation. Predictive content, including topics like food inflation and housing crises, is overlooked until it becomes mainstream. The Power of User Choice Brighton allows users to discover content based on interest without heavy algorithmic interference, making it a rare haven for free speech. Other platforms dictate what viewers see, limiting organic engagement and suppressing independent voices. Call for Open Platforms Emphasizing the need for platforms that prioritize freedom of speech and unbiased content distribution. Highlighting how creators depend on fair algorithms to share predictions, monologues, and timely discussions. Audience Engagement Encouraging viewers to share their thoughts on which platform offers the most freedom of speech. Asking viewers to reflect on their experiences with algorithm-controlled content and censorship. freedom of speech platforms, shadowbanning issues, YouTube censorship, Facebook algorithm limits, Brighton free speech, Rumble hero status, independent content suppression, content visibility challenges, censorship in social media, controlled information distribution, algorithmic suppression, free speech online, Mike Martins analysis, video platform comparison, social media freedom, predictive content suppression, content creator struggles, Brighton platform review, platform censorship comparison, online content algorithms, social media engagement limits, video platform challenges, censorship backlash, alternative platforms for creators, online freedom of expression, Brighton vs YouTube, social media suppression, independent journalism challenges, Mike Martins channel insights.