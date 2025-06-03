BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Everything You Need to Know About Criminal Defense Cases in Missouri
Facing criminal charges in Missouri can be overwhelming — but understanding the process helps you protect your rights. Whether you're charged with a misdemeanor, felony, DWI, drug offense, assault, or white collar crime, every case starts with your arrest and formal charges. From there, your defense attorney challenges the evidence, negotiates with prosecutors, and prepares for trial if needed. Missouri law allows certain cases to be resolved through plea deals, reduced charges, probation, or even expungement for eligible offenses. Having an experienced criminal defense lawyer in your corner can make the difference between conviction and dismissal, jail and freedom, or a permanent record versus a fresh start.

Criminal Defense

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/criminal-defense-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

Felonies

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/felonies-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

Violent Crimes

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/violent-crimes-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

DWIs in Missouri

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

DWI First Offense

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/first-offense/

DWI Second Offense

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/second-offense/

Felony DWIs

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/felony-dwi-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

License Suspension

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/dwi-dui-lawyer-st-louis-mo/license-restoration/

Domestic Violence

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/domestic-violence-lawyer-st-louis-mo/

Orders of Protection

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/practice-areas/orders-of-protection-lawyer-st-louis-mo/



Keywords
law firmcriminal defensemissouri lawyer
