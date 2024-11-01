BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 Russian missiles hit the Nat'l Guard Academy in Kharkov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
110 views • 7 months ago

2 Russian missiles hit the building of the National Guard Academy in Kharkov.And the aftermath of the strike. Local sources in Kharkov report that 2 missiles hit the police station. According to Russian intel sourcesthe strike was carried out against Kraken gathering and military equipment point. The fire that broke out after the strike caught two objects. Secondary explosions were heard. 

Among the dead in Kharkov there are quite a few high-ranking officers. The rubble will be cleared away all night.

UPDATE: Ukranian channels report at least 40 military personnel died in Russian strike.

Officially, Chief of Ukranian National police Ivan Vigovsky confirmed the death of police colonel Andrey Matvienko, while 26 police officers were wounded.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
