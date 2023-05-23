BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep. 3074b - [DS] Narrative Lost, Preparing A [FF],Comms Blackout, WWIII, Stay Vigilant, Playbook Known
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
171 views • 05/23/2023

X22 REPORT Ep. 3074b - Political/GeoPolitical News  May 22, 2023

[DS] Narrative Lost, Preparing A [FF],Comms Blackout, WWIII, Stay Vigilant, Playbook Known

The [DS] has lost the narrative and now they are panicking to get it back, but this will be impossible. So now they are preparing a [FF] to distract from everything that is coming. The people now see the election rigging, the criminal syndicate, they know who the players are, and with this knowledge the [DS] is doomed. No matter what they do at this point it will fail because the people are not on their side. The people know the playbook of the [DS], they know they will push events to cover up their crimes. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation
