Biden's Brewing An All-New Covid Shot - Are You Going To Take It?
What is happening
197 views • 08/28/2023

The Ron Paul Liberty Report 

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!
Streamed on:Aug 28, 12:01 pm EDT
President Biden on Friday said he has sent a proposal to Congress to fund the development of a new Covid vaccine that should be taken by EVERYONE - even by those with multiple doses of the previous shots. Will America blindly follow "the science" and again sign up for jabs? Also today, CNN reports that the CIA notices Russia doing things the CIA does best...should we worry or laugh?
Catch Col. Macgregor, Jonathan Turley, and more at our upcoming Washington Conference: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/which-way-america-tickets-665436647927

