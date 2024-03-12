BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr K: "There Is A Crisis Going On With Men!", “We’ve Produced Millions Of Lonely, Addicted Males!”
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
80 views • 03/12/2024

 Mar 7, 2024 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes

Dr Alok Kanojia (HealthyGamerGG) is a psychiatrist and co-founder of the mental health coaching company 'Healthy Gamer', which aims to help with modern stressors, such as social media, video games, and online dating.


00:00 Intro

02:43 Achieve Whatever You Want

03:16 External Success Won't Fix You Inside

04:49 This Won't Lead To Happiness

07:25 I Had A Gaming Addiction

09:20 How To Identify Real Needs From Desires?

12:45 What Sort Of People Have You Worked With?

13:25 What Does It Mean To Be A Man?

21:04 What Is The Remedy For Men’s Mental Health & Suicide Issues?

24:57 Men Get Upset Based On Their Insecurities

27:22 Men Need Self-Expression

28:20 What Are Your Thoughts On Andrew Tate?

32:08 How To Stop People From Following Toxic Masculinity?

36:01 Do Men Need More Positive Role Models?

38:59 Why Are Women's Suicide Rates Increasing?

41:11 The Role Of Social Media In Our Mental Health

47:53 Should Yoga Be Taught At School?

51:44 What Is Meditation And The Biggest Misunderstanding?

54:53 The Important Impact Of Meditation On Our Lives?

56:06 What Stops People From Meditating?

01:01:06 How Does Meditation Help With Addiction?

01:04:00 Our Biggest Addiction Is Success

01:07:09 Dissatisfaction Leads To Watching Pornography

01:07:41 How To Help People With Addiction?

01:08:43 Does Addiction Create Shame?

01:10:20 Case Study: How Any Transformation Is Possible?

01:11:09 Having The First Conversation With An Addict

01:12:41 Do We Need To Hit Rock Bottom To Realise How Bad It Is?

01:13:42 Don't Protect People; Let Them Accept Their Responsibilities.

01:17:43 Motivational Interviewing

01:18:37 The 25% Rule To Achieve Your Goals

01:22:57 Last Guest Question


You can pre-order Dr Alok’s book, ‘How to Raise a Healthy Gamer’, here: https://bit.ly/4c0Wmz9


Follow Dr Alok:

Twitter - https://bit.ly/3V59nS4

Instagram - https://bit.ly/49GFrQN

Youtube -


 / @healthygamergg


Confidential helplines and sources of support:


Samaritans

116 123

samaritans.org


Papyrus

Prevention of Young Suicide

0800 068 41 41

www.papyrus-uk.org


Maytree

A sanctuary for the suicidal

02072637070

https://www.maytree.org.uk


Calm

Campaign Against Living Miserably

0800 58 58 58

www.thecalmzone.net


Follow me:

https://beacons.ai/diaryofaceo


Follow our Shorts channel for more content:



 / @thediaryofaceoshorts


Join this channel to get access to perks:



 / @thediaryofaceo


Sponsors:

Shopify: http://shopify.com/bartlett

Linkedin Jobs:


 / doac


Keywords
addictiondrugsmencrisisgamespornographyhealthygamerggepisodesthe diary of a ceodr kproduced millions of lonelyaddicted malesdr alok kanojia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy