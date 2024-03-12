Dr K: "There Is A Crisis Going On With Men!", “We’ve Produced Millions Of Lonely, Addicted Males!”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mar 7, 2024 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes
Dr Alok Kanojia (HealthyGamerGG) is a psychiatrist and co-founder of the mental health coaching company 'Healthy Gamer', which aims to help with modern stressors, such as social media, video games, and online dating.
00:00 Intro
02:43 Achieve Whatever You Want
03:16 External Success Won't Fix You Inside
04:49 This Won't Lead To Happiness
07:25 I Had A Gaming Addiction
09:20 How To Identify Real Needs From Desires?
12:45 What Sort Of People Have You Worked With?
13:25 What Does It Mean To Be A Man?
21:04 What Is The Remedy For Men’s Mental Health & Suicide Issues?
24:57 Men Get Upset Based On Their Insecurities
27:22 Men Need Self-Expression
28:20 What Are Your Thoughts On Andrew Tate?
32:08 How To Stop People From Following Toxic Masculinity?
36:01 Do Men Need More Positive Role Models?
38:59 Why Are Women's Suicide Rates Increasing?
41:11 The Role Of Social Media In Our Mental Health
47:53 Should Yoga Be Taught At School?
51:44 What Is Meditation And The Biggest Misunderstanding?
54:53 The Important Impact Of Meditation On Our Lives?
56:06 What Stops People From Meditating?
01:01:06 How Does Meditation Help With Addiction?
01:04:00 Our Biggest Addiction Is Success
01:07:09 Dissatisfaction Leads To Watching Pornography
01:07:41 How To Help People With Addiction?
01:08:43 Does Addiction Create Shame?
01:10:20 Case Study: How Any Transformation Is Possible?
01:11:09 Having The First Conversation With An Addict
01:12:41 Do We Need To Hit Rock Bottom To Realise How Bad It Is?
01:13:42 Don't Protect People; Let Them Accept Their Responsibilities.
01:17:43 Motivational Interviewing
01:18:37 The 25% Rule To Achieve Your Goals
01:22:57 Last Guest Question
You can pre-order Dr Alok’s book, ‘How to Raise a Healthy Gamer’, here: https://bit.ly/4c0Wmz9
Follow Dr Alok:
Twitter - https://bit.ly/3V59nS4
Instagram - https://bit.ly/49GFrQN
Youtube -
/ @healthygamergg
Confidential helplines and sources of support:
Samaritans
116 123
samaritans.org
Papyrus
Prevention of Young Suicide
0800 068 41 41
Maytree
A sanctuary for the suicidal
02072637070
Calm
Campaign Against Living Miserably
0800 58 58 58
Follow me:
https://beacons.ai/diaryofaceo
Follow our Shorts channel for more content:
/ @thediaryofaceoshorts
Join this channel to get access to perks:
/ @thediaryofaceo
Sponsors:
Shopify: http://shopify.com/bartlett
Linkedin Jobs:
/ doac