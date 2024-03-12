Dr K: "There Is A Crisis Going On With Men!", “We’ve Produced Millions Of Lonely, Addicted Males!”

Mar 7, 2024 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes

Dr Alok Kanojia (HealthyGamerGG) is a psychiatrist and co-founder of the mental health coaching company 'Healthy Gamer', which aims to help with modern stressors, such as social media, video games, and online dating.





00:00 Intro

02:43 Achieve Whatever You Want

03:16 External Success Won't Fix You Inside

04:49 This Won't Lead To Happiness

07:25 I Had A Gaming Addiction

09:20 How To Identify Real Needs From Desires?

12:45 What Sort Of People Have You Worked With?

13:25 What Does It Mean To Be A Man?

21:04 What Is The Remedy For Men’s Mental Health & Suicide Issues?

24:57 Men Get Upset Based On Their Insecurities

27:22 Men Need Self-Expression

28:20 What Are Your Thoughts On Andrew Tate?

32:08 How To Stop People From Following Toxic Masculinity?

36:01 Do Men Need More Positive Role Models?

38:59 Why Are Women's Suicide Rates Increasing?

41:11 The Role Of Social Media In Our Mental Health

47:53 Should Yoga Be Taught At School?

51:44 What Is Meditation And The Biggest Misunderstanding?

54:53 The Important Impact Of Meditation On Our Lives?

56:06 What Stops People From Meditating?

01:01:06 How Does Meditation Help With Addiction?

01:04:00 Our Biggest Addiction Is Success

01:07:09 Dissatisfaction Leads To Watching Pornography

01:07:41 How To Help People With Addiction?

01:08:43 Does Addiction Create Shame?

01:10:20 Case Study: How Any Transformation Is Possible?

01:11:09 Having The First Conversation With An Addict

01:12:41 Do We Need To Hit Rock Bottom To Realise How Bad It Is?

01:13:42 Don't Protect People; Let Them Accept Their Responsibilities.

01:17:43 Motivational Interviewing

01:18:37 The 25% Rule To Achieve Your Goals

01:22:57 Last Guest Question





