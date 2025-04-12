SU HandsOffProtest episode

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike and I have another episode exposing Leftard HYPOCRISY and idiocy and others who are just there cuz they're PAID to Protest...
They demand #HandsOff their #FRAUD #MoneyLaundering - How about #HandsOff our #REPUBLIC
move to a shit-hole nation that already has your #CommieFasciSocies-ocrats preferred Governance!
They, of course, won't move even if we paid for their Flights,
it is all about DESTROYING USA, these RETARDS think they'll get to be a Ruling Elite too stupid to know they're #UsefulIdiots who will be among the Poor as will all but the Ruling Elites once America is destroyed and little left to Rule over.