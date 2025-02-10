© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV P120 Parash 17 Yitro (Jethro/Abundance) Sh’mot/Exodus 18:1 – 20:23
FOCUS ON THE TEN COMMANDMENTS AND THEIR HEBREW MEANINGS
Sh’mot/ Exodus 20 -
The preface to the ten commandments, Exo_20:1, Exo_20:2. The First commandment, against mental or theoretic idolatry, Exo_20:3. The Second, against making and worshipping images, or practical idolatry, Exo_20:4-6. The Third, against false swearing, blasphemy, and irreverent use of the name of God, Exo_20:7. The Fourth, against profanation of the Sabbath, and idleness on the other days of the week, Exo_20:8-11. The Fifth, against disrespect and disobedience to parents, Exo_20:12. The Sixth, against murder and cruelty, Exo_20:13. The Seventh, against adultery and uncleanness, Exo_20:14. The Eighth, against stealing and dishonesty, Exo_20:15. The Ninth, against false testimony, perjury, etc., Exo_20:16. The Tenth, against covetousness, Exo_20:17. The people are alarmed at the awful appearance of God on the mount, and stand afar off, Exo_20:18. They pray that Moshe may be mediator between God and them, Exo_20:19. Moses encourages them, Exo_20:20. He draws near to the thick darkness, and God communes with him, Exo_20:21, Exo_20:22. Farther directions against idolatry, Exo_20:23. Directions concerning making an altar of earth, Exo_20:24; and an altar of hewn stone, Exo_20:25. None of these to be ascended by steps, and the reason given, Exo_20:26.