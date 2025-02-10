BGMCTV P120 Parash 17 Yitro (Jethro/Abundance) Sh’mot/Exodus 18:1 – 20:23





FOCUS ON THE TEN COMMANDMENTS AND THEIR HEBREW MEANINGS





Sh’mot/ Exodus 20 -





The preface to the ten commandments, Exo_20:1, Exo_20:2. The First commandment, against mental or theoretic idolatry, Exo_20:3. The Second, against making and worshipping images, or practical idolatry, Exo_20:4-6. The Third, against false swearing, blasphemy, and irreverent use of the name of God, Exo_20:7. The Fourth, against profanation of the Sabbath, and idleness on the other days of the week, Exo_20:8-11. The Fifth, against disrespect and disobedience to parents, Exo_20:12. The Sixth, against murder and cruelty, Exo_20:13. The Seventh, against adultery and uncleanness, Exo_20:14. The Eighth, against stealing and dishonesty, Exo_20:15. The Ninth, against false testimony, perjury, etc., Exo_20:16. The Tenth, against covetousness, Exo_20:17. The people are alarmed at the awful appearance of God on the mount, and stand afar off, Exo_20:18. They pray that Moshe may be mediator between God and them, Exo_20:19. Moses encourages them, Exo_20:20. He draws near to the thick darkness, and God communes with him, Exo_20:21, Exo_20:22. Farther directions against idolatry, Exo_20:23. Directions concerning making an altar of earth, Exo_20:24; and an altar of hewn stone, Exo_20:25. None of these to be ascended by steps, and the reason given, Exo_20:26.





www.BGMCTV.org