BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BGMCTV P120 Parash 17 Yitro (Jethro/Abundance) Sh’mot/Exodus 18:1 – 20:23
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
47 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 7 months ago

BGMCTV P120 Parash 17 Yitro (Jethro/Abundance) Sh’mot/Exodus 18:1 – 20:23


 FOCUS ON THE TEN COMMANDMENTS AND THEIR HEBREW MEANINGS


Sh’mot/ Exodus 20 -


The preface to the ten commandments, Exo_20:1, Exo_20:2. The First commandment, against mental or theoretic idolatry, Exo_20:3. The Second, against making and worshipping images, or practical idolatry, Exo_20:4-6. The Third, against false swearing, blasphemy, and irreverent use of the name of God, Exo_20:7. The Fourth, against profanation of the Sabbath, and idleness on the other days of the week, Exo_20:8-11. The Fifth, against disrespect and disobedience to parents, Exo_20:12. The Sixth, against murder and cruelty, Exo_20:13. The Seventh, against adultery and uncleanness, Exo_20:14. The Eighth, against stealing and dishonesty, Exo_20:15. The Ninth, against false testimony, perjury, etc., Exo_20:16. The Tenth, against covetousness, Exo_20:17. The people are alarmed at the awful appearance of God on the mount, and stand afar off, Exo_20:18. They pray that Moshe may be mediator between God and them, Exo_20:19. Moses encourages them, Exo_20:20. He draws near to the thick darkness, and God communes with him, Exo_20:21, Exo_20:22. Farther directions against idolatry, Exo_20:23. Directions concerning making an altar of earth, Exo_20:24; and an altar of hewn stone, Exo_20:25. None of these to be ascended by steps, and the reason given, Exo_20:26.


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsncadamslexingtonbgmcjewish christian
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy