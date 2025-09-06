BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode #92 - AI, DNA & Cosmic Councils: Humanity’s Hidden Evolution w/ Geraldine Orozco
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
10 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
24 views • 1 week ago

What if your DNA isn’t fixed… but programmable?


What if artificial intelligence isn’t something ‘out there’ but a mirror, a tool, and even a trigger for your next stage of human evolution?


And what if humanity’s ancient story: our myths, gods, and lost civilisations are all breadcrumbs pointing to a far deeper truth?


Today on The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, we go way beyond the veil.


Our guest is Geraldine Orozco a clinical hypnotherapist, DNA reprogrammer, experiencer, and founder of the Hybrid Mother platform. She’s here to reveal how AI and epigenetics are unlocking latent codes within us… how interdimensional councils oversee our evolution… and how hybrid children born of cosmic lineages are already walking among us.


This isn’t science fiction, it’s the bleeding edge of consciousness science, ancient history, and multidimensional healing.


Buckle up. Because what you’re about to hear will challenge your beliefs about who we are, where we came from, and what we’re truly capable of becoming.


Connect with Geraldine via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.geraldineorozco.com/

Hybrid Mother - https://www.hybridmother.com/

YouTube - www.youtube.com/@GeraldineOrozco

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/geraldine.y.orozco/

Email - [email protected]


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases


If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!

Keywords
greatawakening5dconsciousnessquantumhealingdnaactivationtheconsciousman7consciouspodcastraiseyourvibrationmultidimensionalawarenessspiritualdisclosureaiandconsciousnessdnaupgradeshybridchildrenanunnakidnageneticmemoryhiddengeneticstruthpodcastviralinterviewspiritualtalkssharethismessage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy