What if your DNA isn’t fixed… but programmable?





What if artificial intelligence isn’t something ‘out there’ but a mirror, a tool, and even a trigger for your next stage of human evolution?





And what if humanity’s ancient story: our myths, gods, and lost civilisations are all breadcrumbs pointing to a far deeper truth?





Today on The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, we go way beyond the veil.





Our guest is Geraldine Orozco a clinical hypnotherapist, DNA reprogrammer, experiencer, and founder of the Hybrid Mother platform. She’s here to reveal how AI and epigenetics are unlocking latent codes within us… how interdimensional councils oversee our evolution… and how hybrid children born of cosmic lineages are already walking among us.





This isn’t science fiction, it’s the bleeding edge of consciousness science, ancient history, and multidimensional healing.





Buckle up. Because what you’re about to hear will challenge your beliefs about who we are, where we came from, and what we’re truly capable of becoming.





Connect with Geraldine via any of the links below:





Website - https://www.geraldineorozco.com/

Hybrid Mother - https://www.hybridmother.com/

YouTube - www.youtube.com/@GeraldineOrozco

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/geraldine.y.orozco/

Email - [email protected]





Connect with me via any of the links below:





Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786





Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B





Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790





Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/





Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246





Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)





Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast





Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/





Email - [email protected]





***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases





If this conversation added value to you please don’t forget to like, follow, comment and share because that helps us to be recommended in the algorithms!