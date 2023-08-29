BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Top 1% Tax Strategist Has Saved Her Clients Over 1Bil$ of Taxable Income!! What Your CPA Is NOT Telling You! QuotersCast
Seeking Nexus
Seeking Nexus
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 08/29/2023

Renee from the QuotersCast Interviews Shauna Wekherlien aka The Tax Goddess. Shauna has been in practice for nearly 25 YEARS and to date she's saved her clients OVER $1 BILLION dollars in taxable income! Your CPA is Not Telling You These Things!

The Tax Goddess's New Book on Amazon:  THE 6% LIFE: 7 Strategies That Successful Entrepreneurs Use to Reengineer Their Life to Consistently Pay Less Than 6% in Taxes

https://www.amazon.com/Life-Strategies-Successful-Entrepreneurs-Consistently/dp/0996032916

Find Shauna The Tax Goddess at: https://taxgoddess.com

Find The QuotersCast at: https://wikiquoters.podbean.com

Find Renee's blog at: https://wikiquoters.com

On youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/@wikiquoters

Do you know that life insurance can Help You GET OUT OD DEBT? Most people aren't aware of how this ordinary money product - that's been around 200 years - can do amazing things for their lives RIGHT NOW!

Contact Renee for information on Cash Value life Insurance

[email protected]   or directly at: 917-434-0514

[email protected]



#byob #beyourownbank #debtelimination











Keywords
byobhow to be your own bankshauna wekherlienthe tax goddesstax goddessbest cpa tipssave on taxesthe 6 percent lifesave 30 to 40 percentage on your taxesdont pay uncle samno tax solution1040s are voluntarytax professionals dont know muchbeyourownbankdebteliminationbanking policyquoterscast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy