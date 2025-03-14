The Supremacy Clause Hoax: How We Became What the Founders Fought

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Federal law is NOT always supreme - far from it. That’s a myth ripped straight from the British system that sparked the American Revolution. This episode exposes the Supremacy Clause Hoax - one of the worst distortions of the Constitution, pushing the idea that the federal government holds virtually unlimited power. The Founders fought a long, bloody war to escape that very system - yet today, it’s being embraced once again.
Path to Liberty: March 14, 2025