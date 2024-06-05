© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby
June 3, 2024
AFTER TALK with Sasha Latypova with her evidence and honest take on gain of function czar Ralph Baric and the crimes of EcoHealth Alliance and Peter Daszak, including his recent perjury before Congress.
GUEST: Sasha Latypova: Substack: Due Diligence and Art
Twitter: Sasha_latypova
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4ybnue-war-criminals-and-truth-about-h5n1-avian-flu-hoax.html