Deportations - Trump Defies Judge | Canada's PM Meets King Charles | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories with Rick Walker:
* Trump Defies Judge and Pushes Ahead with Mass Deportations
* Mark Carney Meets King Charles and Macron - To Strengthen EU Ties
* Why TRUMP Is Fighting "Monsters" That May Turn our To Be His Own - The Threat of Darkness
Please subscribe to our channels and support our journalism by donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
Visit our Website at:
#trump, #migrants, #venezuelan gangs, #ms13, #canada, #carney,