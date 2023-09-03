BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jordan Peterson Forced Re-Education; El Salvador's Radical Conservative Transformation 9/3/23
46 views • 09/03/2023

Weekly World News Report- 4 Years Ago El Salvador was one of the world's most dangerous countries. MS-13 gangs terrorized citizens and corrupt politicians were on the take. Well, there is a new sheriff in town. Bold new President, Nayib Bukele, took the reigns and has made a clean sweep of gang members, politicians, and corruption.Lots of developments on the freedom front in Canada; here is the good, the bad, and the ugly.

The Good- Chris Scott, Whistle Stop Cafe owner who kept his burger joint open during the lockdowns, has all charges acquitted from allegedly breaching public health orders.

The Bad- Dr. Jordan Peterson has been forced into reprogramming camp by the Canadian courts for having a voice of his own.

The Ugly- Breaking news from Pastor Artur Pawlowski! Steven Johnston, the crown prosecutor from the special prosecutor’s unit in the province of Alberta just communicated that he seeks to imprison Pastor Artur Pawlowski for a very long time.

Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/el-salvador-transformation/


world newscanadael salvadorms 13artur pawlowskiwhistle stop cafenayib bukelere education campglobal climate hoax
