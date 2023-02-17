‘KNEEL DOWN AND ASK FORGIVENESS’: ANGRY UKRAINIANS APPEAL TO ZELENSKY

In January, Zelensky blamed Russia for the helicopter crash in Brovary, because of which the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine was killed:

“War is not only on the battlefield, war has several directions. There are no more accidents. All this is the result of war. All these steps, everything that happens, missiles that hit our people, on the civilians, deaths of children…”

Source: https://southfront.org/kneel-down-and-ask-forgiveness-angry-ukrainians-appeal-to-zelensky/

All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger

BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz

ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203

LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5

DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA



