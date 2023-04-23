"THE TIMES ARE COMING"- DISTRESS OF NATIONS, THE STARS FALL, HYBRIDS & THE END OF THE AGE

#FUTURE #WORLD #PROPHECY

Today's word: The world will face tremors, trials and unrest in the future, as every comfort and even peace disappears when all hearts are tested. Governments will fall, politics will be a meaningless jumble when national and international cooperation breaks down. Scarcity and natural disasters will abound, along with man-made accidents and human schemes that bring uncertainty to every area of daily life. Stars will fall from their places- Yah will no longer tolerate competition from mere human beings who live like gods. Hybrid life will unleash creatures will seek 'assimilation' with humanity- "They will mingle themselves with the seed of men." (Daniel 2:43). The times are coming, says Yah. We must strengthen our hearts in the truth of salvation and the gospel of Jesus Christ. Hear the word of the Lord.





