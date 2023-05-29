BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌱Unleash the Power of Plant-Fungal Partnerships! 🍄🌿
Surviving Hard Times
Surviving Hard Times
27 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • 05/29/2023

🤔Did you know that over 90% of the plants you see around you today have fascinating relationships with fungi?🍄🌿

These incredible partnerships occur beneath the soil, where the fungi enter the plant roots and create extraordinary structures within the plant cells. 🌱🍄

Imagine tiny tree-like structures inside the plant roots, acting as nutrient highways! These fungal partners gather nutrients from the surrounding soil and transfer them to the plants, aiding in growth, reproduction, and the vital process of photosynthesis. 🌿💪

Discover the astonishing world of plant-fungal alliances and how they fuel the life and vitality of our green companions! 🌍✨

Click here https://bit.ly/3N0S40d or check the description above to delve deeper into this captivating topic.

You can learn more about Katie and her research by clicking https://bit.ly/3C0OTPL!

Keywords
sustainable agricultureplant fungal partnershipsplant-fungal symbioses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy