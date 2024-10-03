BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UN & WHO - Forced Vaccinations and Internment Camps, Common Law Solutions w/ Christopher James
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
553 followers
2358 views • 7 months ago

Sign up for my Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com


EMF products: Protect yourself from damaging EMFs with the sleeping pod or the other amazing mitigation devices. Buy at https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/531/


Leela Q: Learn more about Leelas Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop


MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308


Christopher James rejoins the program to discuss his battles with Health Canada and Masterpeace. He describes how they are actively trying to keep safe and effective supplements from the public. He also describes the UN Pact for the Future and the WHO amendments. He shares how these two global entities with unelected bureaucrats intend to implement forced vaccinations and internment camps according to their recent documents and signed resolutions. You can follow Christopher James and watch him on his weekly Thursday night shows at https://aWarriorCalls.com


MUSIC CREDITS: In Epic World by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further



CSID: 04399dde64db6f99



vaccinesforcedcamps
