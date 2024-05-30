Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Set To Publish EXPLOSIVE Memoir, published by RFK Jr's SuperPak chair!

"BREAKING: The mother of Hunter Biden's daughter, Lunden Roberts, a former stripper who had an affair with Biden, is scheduled to release a "tell-all" memoir during the Democratic National Convention in August."





The co-chairman of American Values 2024, the largest super PAC supporting independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has announced that the memoir written by the Arkansas woman who had a child with Hunter Biden will be published this summer. The memoir, titled, “Out of the Shadows: My Life Inside the Wild World of Hunter Biden” will delve into Lunden Roberts’ experiences and her relationship with the son of President Joe Biden.





The memoir will be published by Skyhorse Publishing, whose president, Tony Lyons, is also a co-founder of the super PAC American Values 2024. This PAC is the primary supporter of Kennedy's independent presidential campaign, having raised nearly $50 million and spent over $20 million, as reported by CNBC.