MRNA CANCER VACCINES EXPOSED! - Trump Speaks At WEF! - AI Takeover ACCELERATES!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the $500 billion investment the Trump administration has just put into Stargate as the AI agenda is pushed to the forefront by technocrats.

Trump praised and opened the door to Sam Altman of Open AI, Larry Elison of Oracle and Masayoshi Son of Softbank, granting $500 billion to bring in an "AI revolution" and push mRNA Cancer Vaccines.

Ellison who claims AI can be used to track, trace and ensure you are compliant with the government praised the Trump administration for helping get mass mRNA injections into the future. mRNA, the same element that caused an 1100% increase in cancer following the covid injections.





Trump continues to get cozy with technocrats like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and of course those working to advance AI as the Great Reset approaches.





While Trump has removed the US once again from the WHO, new Bird Flu mandates continue to be pushed by the CDC as the father of Operation Warpspeed, Trump allegedly tells Bill Gates he's open to bringing in an Operation Warpspeed 2.0.





When will people admit they've been fooled?





Trump also spoke at the World Economic Forum's Davos event saying that the United States is entering a new golden age. Meanwhile, despite him speaking out against the WEF agenda, he continues to push it at rocket speeds in the US with biometrics, H1B visas, AI, transhumanism and surveillance.





In this video, we explain what you need to know about these latest moves to bring in global technocracy and digital IDs.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





