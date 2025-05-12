BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DEMO[N]CRAT POLICIES [AND ALEXANDER DICKEY] ARE DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE 💀 FOR LOGAN FEDERICO'S MURDER
67 views • 4 months ago

Collin Rugg - NEW: College student gets executed in her sleep by a man with 40 prior charges, man goes on shopping spree with her credit cards after gunning her down.


Horrific.


22-year-old Logan Federico was sleeping in a rental home when career criminal Alexander Dickey, 30, broke in and shot her before stealing her credit cards.


Federico, a student at South Piedmont Community College, was visiting friends in Columbia, SC when the tragedy occurred.


Dickey was caught the next day going on a "shopping spree" with Federico's cards.


"We texted the night she got there to make sure she was safe," her father said during an interview.


"Wednesday night, which became a tradition with all of us, I always sent a text that said 'goodnight, I love you, I’m going to bed,' and they [his family] always responded… I’m still waiting for hers."


"I won't be able to walk her down the aisle..."


Federico was getting ready to transfer to the College of Charleston to become a teacher.


Dickey is set to appear in court on Tuesday.


Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1921710033072787850


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14700365/twisted-act-alexander-dickey-shot-logan-federico-death.html?ito=native_share_a



homicide multi pronged attack democrat policies logan federico alexander dickey
