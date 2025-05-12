DEMO[N]CRAT POLICIES [AND ALEXANDER DICKEY] ARE DIRECTLY RESPONSIBLE 💀 FOR LOGAN FEDERICO'S MURDER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Collin Rugg - NEW: College student gets executed in her sleep by a man with 40 prior charges, man goes on shopping spree with her credit cards after gunning her down.
Horrific.
22-year-old Logan Federico was sleeping in a rental home when career criminal Alexander Dickey, 30, broke in and shot her before stealing her credit cards.
Federico, a student at South Piedmont Community College, was visiting friends in Columbia, SC when the tragedy occurred.
Dickey was caught the next day going on a "shopping spree" with Federico's cards.
"We texted the night she got there to make sure she was safe," her father said during an interview.
"Wednesday night, which became a tradition with all of us, I always sent a text that said 'goodnight, I love you, I’m going to bed,' and they [his family] always responded… I’m still waiting for hers."
"I won't be able to walk her down the aisle..."
Federico was getting ready to transfer to the College of Charleston to become a teacher.
Dickey is set to appear in court on Tuesday.
Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1921710033072787850
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14700365/twisted-act-alexander-dickey-shot-logan-federico-death.html?ito=native_share_a