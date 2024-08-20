© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prosperity is a creative idea! Each person must find and establish their own parameters of what prosperity or abundance of life is for them.
A worthwhile first goal for many is to get out of a stressful debt-burden. Financial freedom allows a lot of choices.
The seeds of prosperity are your creative ideas and the motive to express them. They will be brought to fruition more rapidly with cultivation and care.
~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:
~ Inspiry archive: https://yeswise.com/inspiry.htm
~ Insights archive, notes, resources:
https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com
~ natural health info + items: https://reallywell.com