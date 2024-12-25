BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alone, Yet Not Alone | Joni Eareckson Tada | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
6 followers
2
6 months ago

What a beautiful song of worship and praise to our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, sung by a woman with an incredible voice who is a quadriplegic. 

Only a miracle of God could have given her the ability to sing like an angel, when she can hard move her body at all!

As usual, I only heard this song recently, and learn about Joni Eareckson Tada this past year; what an amazing woman of faith…


WayfaringGal.com


Lyrics:


I'm alone, yet not alone

God's the light that will guide me home

With His love and tenderness

Leading through the wilderness

And wherever I may roam

I'm alone, yet not alone


I will not be bent in fear

He's the refuge I know is near

In His strength I find my own

By His faithfulness He’s shown

That so mighty is His shield

All His love is now revealed


When my steps are lost

And desperate for a guide

I can feel his touch

A soothing presence by my side


Alone, yet not alone

Not forsaken when on my own

I can lean upon His arm

And be lifted up from harm

If I stumble, or if I'm thrown

I'm alone, yet not alone


When my steps are lost

And desperate for a guide

I can feel his touch

A soothing presence by my side


By my side!


He has bound me with His love

Watchful angels look from above

Every evil can be braved

For I know I will be saved

Never frightened on my own

I'm alone, yet not alone


I'm alone, yet not alone

____________________

Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee. (Deut 31:6)


Keywords
biblegodjesussalvationinspirationalmusicfaithpraiseworshipbeliefencouragement
