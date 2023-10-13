Massive pro-Palestinian protest held in Iraq

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Oct 13, 2023
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the center of Baghdad for a rally to show support for the Palestinian people in Gaza. Israeli flags marked with a red ‘X’ were burned during the protest.
